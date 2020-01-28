The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out the differences between Snowpiercer and the 1982 graphic novel Le Transperceneige on which the movie is based. Plus, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s latest roundtable discussion with the buzzed about producers this awards season like Charlize Theron, David Heyman, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and more. And finally, watch as Midsommar and Little Women star Florence Pugh chows down on a 12-course British meal.

First up, a new edition of Cinefix’s video series What’s the Difference? compares and contrasts Bong Joon-ho’s movie Snowpiercer with the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige on which it’s based. Perhaps the biggest difference is that the graphic novel satirizes modern society and the fragility of our ecosystem while the movie leans hard into themes of social inequality and class.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter has another awards season roundtable discussion, this time with some of the producers up for accolades for their achievements in film from 2019. The chat features Charlize Theron (Bombshell), David Heyman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker, The Irishman), Debra Martin Chase (Harriet), Dan Lin (The Two Popes), and Peter Chernin (Ford v Ferrari).

Finally, Vogue had Oscar nominee Florence Pugh sit down for a massive 12-course meal featuring some English cuisine. They might not be very well known for their fine food, but many of these foods looks pretty damn good, and Florence Pugh makes it a fun journey through some tasty eats.