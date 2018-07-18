The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Rawson Marshall Thurber breaks down a sequence from Skyscraper that isn’t the cornerstone crane jump. Plus, check out a retrospective on Disney’s beloved supernatural comedy Hocus Pocus, and dance your way through nearly 300 movies in an energizing supercut of dance scenes from the big screen.

First up, director Rawson Marshall Thurber provides some details on a scene from the action thriller Skyscraper where Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell have to work together in order to rescue their kids from part of the titular high rise that is engulfed in flames and severely damaged. There’s plenty of visual effects, and it’s impressive to see how seamless they are.

Hocus Pocus is one of those movies that children of the 1990s love, even if it wasn’t a huge hit when it first hit theaters. But now it’s a cult favorite, and for the film’s 25th anniversary, SyFy took a trip down memory lane to reveal some things you might not have known about the movie, including the fact that there are a lot more boob euphemisms than you might have realized.

Finally, CLS Videos put together this delightful supercut of dancing scenes from nearly 300 movies. Using the tunes of Wha!, Joywave and Nena, this will make you want to dance and seek out all of the scenes featured in this fun detour to brighten your day. If you don’t recognize a certain clip, check out the full list of movies used with time code references over here.