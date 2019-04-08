The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, dive into all of the Easter eggs, comic references, cameos and more from DC’s recently released Shazam! movie. Plus, watch as a combat expert analyzes and reviews some iconic weapons from the movies, and find out what happens when a film critic for Saturday Night Live used macrodosing to watch all of this spring’s new releases.

First up, now that Shazam! is in theaters, it’s time to dive deeper into the movie with Mr. Sunday Movies pointing out a bunch of the Easter eggs, comic book references, set up for future sequels, and more. Not only does the mid-credits scene set up an expanded universe for the future of Shazam!, but there are some other fun tidbits in there for comic fans.

In this edition of Expert Witness from Vulture, fight coordinator and fencing master Jared Kirby takes a look at some of the most iconic weapons in pop culture. Weapons of choice include Thor’s mighty hammer Mjolnir, the deadly curved blades of the Klingon bat’leth, Bruce Lee’s signature nunchuks, the vinyl records in Shaun of the Dead, and more.

Finally, Saturday Night Live brought in Alex Moffat as Weekend Update’s resident film critic Terry Fink to talk about some of the spring’s biggest releases. The only problem is that in order to get through them all, Terry macrodosed some LSD and his reviews might not be the most reliable or accurate representations of the movies in question.