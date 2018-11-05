The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores how Shaun of the Dead creates comedy with substance by staying true to its characters. Plus, see how the script for Coco compares to the final cut of the movie for a key sequence from the film, and watch the face melting effects from Raiders of the Lost Ark recreated with crayons.

A movie about the zombie apocalypse might not be all that realistic, but what’s great about a movie like Shaun of the Dead is how director Edgar Wright creates comedy that stays true to the substance of the film’s main character. Everything that happens in Shaun of the Dead is in service of defining Shaun and helping him grow as a character. Watch the full Shaun of the Dead video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay for a detailed explanation.

Next up, see how a pivotal scene from the end of Pixar’s Coco plays out on screen compared to the film’s original script. You’ll see how closely the final product resembles the screenplay, from the action beats to the dialogue. Even the rhythm of the scene plays out in a quick, concise manner. It just goes to show you how much thought goes into writing animated movies.

Finally, check out the melting head of Toht from Raiders of the Lost Ark rather spectacularly recreated using some crayons and clay. This time lapse video from Steven Richter shows him sculpting Toht and then using heat to melt the face. If you’re looking for a cheap way to create this effect at home, here you go.