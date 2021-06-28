(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at over five dozen Easter eggs, comic references, and callbacks from the latest trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Plus, listen as /Filmcast host David Chen digs into why fulfilling fan demand for “Justice for Han” in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is a big deal. And finally, watch as our own Peter Sciretta checks out the new Warner Bros. Studio Tour experience featuring Harry Potter and DC Comics movies.

First up, ScreenCrush has rounded up over five dozen Shang-Chi trailer Easter eggs, as well as comic book references and callbacks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On top of seeing Abomination return after only appearing in The Incredible Hulk, there are plenty of little details that reveal how Shang-Chi will expand the future of the MCU.

Next, now that Sung Kang has returned as Han in the Fast and Furious franchise after being seemingly taken out by Jason Statham in the credits scene from Fast & Furious 6, it’s time to recognize how big of a deal this big screen comeback is. /Filmcast host David Chen takes a close look at the character’s triumphant return, but make sure you’ve seen F9 so you can truly appreciate it.

Finally, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood has returned after being closed for 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our own Peter Sciretta and his Ordinary Adventures YouTube channel checked out the grand updates to the tour, including an expansion that features the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the superheroes and villains of DC Comics movies over the years.