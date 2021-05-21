The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see the cast of Shadow an Bone flub lines, bump into doors, wink awkwardly, and more in a series of bloopers from the show’s first season. Plus, see how F9 put on quite a show by taking over the Burj Khalifa with a massive LED display playing on the outside of the skyscraper. And finally, take a look back at a weird and terrible video game for The Three Stooges.

First up, Netflix has released a Shadow and Bone bloopers reel featuring cast members Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Danielle Galligan, Jessie Mei Le, Sujaya Dasgupta, Zoe Wanamaker and more. Watch as they ham it up for the camera, flub lines, have pretty bad aim when throwing props, and have trouble with goats.

Next, watch as F9 takes over the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. Thanks to the 109,252 square meters of LED screen that covers the skyscraper, the tower was turned into a massive trailer for the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel, using motion posters and footage from the movie itself. Does that make this the biggest movie trailer ever?

Finally, Hats Off Entertainment takes a look back at the totally bizarre and terrible video game based on The Three Stooges. Created by Activision, the game follows the stooges as they try to raise money to save an orphanage, an idea that would later be used in the feature film adaptation by The Farrelly Brothers. It takes 10 mini-games for you to try and achieve your goal, and it’s all very contrived, but it does have a great Ghostbusters II gag.