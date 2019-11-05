The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

The 50th anniversary celebration of Sesame Street is coming up, and in honor of the show’s milestone, the beloved Muppets from the long-running children’s television show were asked to talk about their favorite memories. Bert & Ernie, Big Bird, Grover, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and many more are all here to reflect on 50 years of teaching children and giving them joy.

Next up, this edition of stuntmen react from Corridor Crew doesn’t actually features any professional stunt people. Instead, action designer Chris Cowan talks about crafting action sequences and creating stunts for movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and more. They also talk about the awful action of The Bourne Supremacy.

Finally, in honor of The Current War finally hitting theaters, Benedict Cumberbatch went undercover online (via GQ) to responds to real comments and questions on Twitter, Quora, Wikipedia and more. Find out why British actors take so many American character roles, listen to a true story about one of his IMDb trivia bits, and more.