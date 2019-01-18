The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, there’s a scene in the live-action Scooby-Doo movie from 2002 that has driven some people crazy. Plus, The Hollywood Reporter hosts a roundtable with directors Alfonso Cuarón, Yorgos Lanthimos, Spike Lee, Ryan Coogler, Marielle Heller and Bradley Cooper, and Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson team up to hijack a Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

First up, some of the most buzzed about movies this awards season are Black Panther, The Favourite, Roma, BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and A Star Is Born. So The Hollywood Reporter rounded up respective directors Ryan Coogler, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alfonso Cuarón, Spike Lee, Marielle Heller and Bradley Cooper to talk about their filmmaking process and more.

Next up, a writer at Vulture has been plagued by a certain scene in the live-action Scooby-Doo movie that makes no sense whatsoever. Why the hell does no one recognize that Scooby-Doo isn’t an old woman? That’s clearly a dog, who looks like no dog you’ve ever seen before, dressed like a human woman. Call the damn police.

Finally, find out what happens when Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson take over a Warner Bros. Studio Tour for The Ellen Show. They don’t really do much of the normal tour, but it’s fun to see them surprising some unsuspecting tourists who didn’t expect this at all.