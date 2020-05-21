The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Saturday Night Live gets you amped to hang out in your house since it’s the only place you can go right now. Plus, take a look at the art of making fake faces, from creating lifelike masks of characters from Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones to designing the faces of fictional creatures and monsters from Star Wars and Alien. And finally, listen to James Marsden break down the most memorable characters of his career, from Cyclops in X-Men to Teddy in Westworld.

First up, Saturday Night Live posted this unaired sketch from one of their remotely produced episodes that closed out the season. In this totally hyped up promo, they try to get you psyched about spending all your time at your house during quarantine, the place where there are plates everywhere, a drawer of junk, random batteries, and a mess of wires behind the TV. How glamorous!

Great Big Story takes a look at various artists do incredible work by creating fake faces. Learn about the process of creating lifelike masks of characters like Walter White and talk show hosts like Stephen Colbert. Plus, find out how the puppets of Star Wars are designed and how the faces of animatronic aliens and gorillas are made.

Finally, James Marsden can currently be seen in the second season of the Netflix series Dead to Me, so Vanity Fair brought him in for a career retrospective. Listen as he digs back into his early career with roles in The Nanny and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, as well as more memorable characters from the X-Men franchise, Enchanted, The Notebook, 30 Rock, and recent roles like Westworld and Sonic the Hedgehog.