The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony & Joe Russo break down some of the biggest moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, learn the difference between Disney’s adaptation of The Little Mermaid and the story that inspired it, and watch as Emma Thompson is welcomed a little too warmly by Kate McKinnon at Saturday Night Live.

First up, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony & Joe Russo are done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the time being, but now that The Infinity Saga is over, they wanted took the time to look back at some of the biggest moments from the entirety of the unprecedented film series for GQ.

The Little Mermaid is a Disney classic, but it’s based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story, and there are some big differences between the two versions of the story (via CineFix). For example, it’s not the titular mermaid who is obsessed with little trinket from sunken ships. Instead, she’s only interested in the marble statue of the prince she’ll end up falling in love with.

Finally, Kate McKinnon welcomes Emma Thompson to Studio 8H for her first time hosting Saturday Night Live. However, she might be a little too accommodating because of how amazing Thompson’s career has been. McKinnon even put a fireplace in her dressing room, which might prove to be a bit of a hazard.