In this edition, watch a video essay that dives into the filmography of Robert Zemeckis and how the director became too obsessed with the tools he wanted to use for filmmaking and lost quality storytelling in the process. Plus, see The Witcher star Henry Cavill break down a fight sequence the Netflix’s adaptation of the fantasy novels and video game series, and check out some amusing bloopers from the Disney+ series from High School Musical: The Musical.

First up, Patrick (H) Willems is back with a video essay exploring the filmography of director Robert Zemeckis. The Back to the Future filmmaker started off with a career that told amazing stories with tight, sharp scripts, but over the decades, he started becoming more obsessed with advancing filmmaking technology, which detracted from the stories he was trying to tell in more ways than one.

Next up, now that the first season of The Witcher has been out on Netflix for awhile, Henry Cavill is here to break down one of the best action sequences. Here, the actor focuses on The Blaviken fight scene and takes us through some of the finer details of how it came together. For example, some of the fight sequences utilized cut-off swords so the actors don’t have to worry about hitting each other with the weapons and acting out stabs and slices awkwardly.

Finally, even if you haven’t watched the first season of High School Musical: The Musical, these bloopers from the first season of the Disney+ series that puts a fresh spin on one of the Disney Channel’s most popular creations. See the cast flub lines, miss their mark, laugh at each and more.