The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Robert Downey Jr. recalls his time on Saturday Night Live, remembering some embarrassing sketches he was in during one of the show’s worst periods. Plus, check out franchise end credits for the Harry Potter film series in the style of Avengers: Endgame, and see Awkwafina play Six Degrees of Separation.

First up, while Robert Downey Jr. appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about Dolittle, conversation turned around to the fact that both of them were once cast members on SNL. Of course, Downey’s time on the late night sketch series was far less memorable, mostly because it was during one of the worst periods for the show. But Fallon and Downey have fun remembering some of their more embarrassing sketches, including some unaired moments.

Next up, YouTube user moonlight buzz took a cue from the end credits from Avengers: Endgame and created an end credits sequence for the entirety of the Harry Potter franchise. There doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason to the order since certain less important characters appear sooner than more beloved ones, and it would be better if the Harry Potter score was utilized instead, but it still brings about some fond memories of these movies.

Finally, Vanity Fair is showcasing some special talents of the stars featured on Vanity Fair’s 26th Hollywood Issue in a video series called Surprise Showcase Theatre. For Awkwafina, that talent is playing a little Six Degrees of Separation with connecting her to fellow actors like Dame Judi Dench and Timothée Chalamet.