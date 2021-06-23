(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out all the Easter eggs and callbacks from the fifth season premiere of Rick and Morty. Plus, see what stuntmen think of action sequences from Shanghai Knights and Walker, Texas Ranger. And finally, see what The Birdcage and The Lion King star Nathan Lane picks when he walks into Criterion Collection’s closet of movies.

First up, ScreenCrush combed through the fifth season premiere of Rick and Morty and rounded up nearly five dozen Easter eggs and callbacks to characters and details from previous seasons. There are references to Rick’s ex-wife Diane, ripped old men, and little background details that enrich the history of a medieval society that comes to build itself around their hatred of Morty.

Next, Corridor Crew brings in stuntmen Malay Kim and Gui DaSilva to examine some stunts in western-influenced action sequences from Shanghai Knights and the original Walker, Texas Ranger. The gang also looks at some impressive fights from Iron Fist, and take a look at some of the work they’ve done on fun, action-packed videos for their own YouTube channels.



Finally, The Birdcage star and Broadway sensation Nathan Lane takes a walk through the Criterion Collection closet to pick some classics to take home. Even though he says it’s too easy to make jokes about being in the closet, he proceeds to make two jokes immediately after pledging not to do so. But we love Nathan Lane, so we don’t care, and it’s wonderful to hear him gush about some of his favorites from Criterion.