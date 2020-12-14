The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how a sequence from the fourth season of Rick and Morty compares to the original storyboards created to plan it. Plus, in a new edition of Stuntmen React from Corridor Crew, they examine a key driving stunt in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and a Santa Claus brawl in Jingle All the Way. Finally, find out how to make a breakfast just like the one from the natural disaster blockbuster Twister.

First up, Adult Swim shares a storyboarded sequence from the Rick and Morty episode “Promortyus” from the show’s fourth season. See how the simple storyboards compare to the much more detailed final sequence. You’ll see that the background is never as detailed as it ends up being in the end, and far more attention is paid to the primary moving elements.

Next, a new edition of Stuntmen React from Corridor Crew brings in Gui DaSilva to look at some festive stunt sequences from a couple holiday movies. They talk about the driving stunt from the opening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fight with a bunch of toy bootlegging Santa Clauses in Jingle All the Way, as well as some other choice action scenes from other movies.

Finally, in addition to tracking tornadoes, the storm chasing crew in Twister knows how to eat. There aren’t many memorable breakfasts from the big scree that look as simple and savory as what Aunt Meg cooks up for the crew when they stop by her house on Oklahoma. Now Binging with Babish shows how you can make a breakfast as close to the movie as you can.