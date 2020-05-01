The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn what goes into creating characters in Rick and Morty, which results in many variations on new aliens and alternate versions of the title characters. Plus, watch a live commentary for Star Trek: First Contact with director and franchise co-star Jonathan Frakes, and find out how to draw the adorably mischievous Experiment 626 from Lilo & Stitch.

First up, Adult Swim has released another Rick and Morty featurette, this time focusing on character designers talking about the various designs that are created for new characters on the show. You’ll see concept art variations on aliens and parallel dimension versions of Rick and Morty that we’ve already seen on the show, such as Wasp Rick, as well as a bunch of the gruesome deaths created for one episode.

Next, CineFix hosted a Star Trek: First Contact live commentary watch part and Q&A with director and franchise co-star Jonathan Frakes. The film marked his feature directorial debut after being at the helm of episodes of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, so he has plenty of insight to provide throughout the running time of the movie. So sync it up and watch.

Finally, Lilo & Stitch animation supervisor Alex Kuperschmidt guides you through a 20-minute step-by-step process that shows you how to draw the titular alien known as Experiment 626. This is coming straight from the mastermind who drew the little guy in the movie, so you couldn’t ask for a better drawing lesson to help pass the time during pandemic quarantine.