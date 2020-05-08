The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see Kylo Ren’s lightsaber from the new Star Wars trilogy recreated in real life with an extremely hot blade. Plus, listen as therapists analyze the couples from movies like The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, La La Land, When Harry Met Sally, and more. And finally, listen to Martin Short as he takes a look back at some of his most memorable roles, from Three Amigos to the new Netflix movie The Willoughbys and more.

First up, The Hacksmith previously made a real life lightsaber before by using heated metal instead of impossibly contained hot light. Even though it’s technically a protosaber that uses an external power source we’ll take what we can get, especially since this latest version modeled after Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is a 3D-printed titanium hilt with a tungsten blade that gets up to 3000-degress Fahrenheit.

Next up, Vanity Fair had relationship therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle remotely review romantic relationships in movies like La La Land, When Harry Met Sally, Love and Basketball, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Casablanca, Bad Moms and Hope Springs. They analyze their problems, determine whether they work well together, and more.

Finally, from his home, Martin Short sat down for GQ to run through some of his most memorable roles, including but not limited to some characters from Saturday Night Live and Second City, his time spent as Jiminy Glick, Three Amigos, Innerspace, Father of the Bride, Mars Attacks!, and many more.