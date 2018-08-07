The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out the differences between Steven Spielberg‘s adaptation of Ready Player One and the original book by Ernest Cline. Plus, the cast of Better Call Saul recaps the first three seasons of the Breaking Bad spin-off as the fourth season begins, and The Onion provides the perfect review of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

CineFix takes the time to comb through the details of Ernest Cline’s novel Ready Player One and explains a bunch of the differences between the book and the movie. One major difference is that The Shining isn’t used prominently in acquiring the second key, instead the movie at the center of that quest is WarGames. Find out more by watching the full video above.

Bob Odenkirk, Patrick Fabian, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito help Vanity Fair recap the first three seasons of Better Call Saul. The fourth season premiere last night, so if you’re keen to catch up and join in the fun this season, this recap will certainly help, but you should really go watch the entirety of this incredible show.

Perceptive and insightful movie critic Peter K. Rosenthal from The Onion is a film expert, and he brings all of his knowledge with him in this review of the blockbuster sequel Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Of course, even he gets caught up in the magic of the movies, and his adrenaline was so high during this movie that he ran out of the theater and made an ill-advised jump.