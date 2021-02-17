The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell breaks down a confrontational scene between Carey Mulligan and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Plus, learn some of the secrets from behind the scenes of Marvel’s Black Panther by way of Disney+’s The Deets. And finally, watch some NSFW bloopers from the fifth season of The Expanse.

First up, hear what Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell has to say about this sequence where “nice guy” Neil (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) tries to take advantage of the seemingly inebriated Cassandra (Carey Mulligan). For The New York Times, Fennell explains the direction she gave to each of her cast members to get just the right performance.

Next, a new edition of The Deets from Disney+ takes a dive into Marvel’s Black Panther. Find out some of the production tricks that went into making the film, such as the massive set used for the challenge fight between T’Challa and Killmonger. Did you know the floor of the water bed was lined with pads to make the fight sequences safe for the stars?

While fans of The Expanse wait for the sixth season of the show to arrive, Amazon has delivered a blooper reel from the fifth season of the sci-fi series. But beware if you’re watching at work, because there are plenty of f-bombs dropped while the cast messes up lines, breaks character, and ham it up for the camera.