The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get an up close look at some of the practical creature puppets used in Aliens, Flubber, Labyrinth, Jurassic Park, and more. Plus, see how one of the epic battle sequences from Mulan came together after two years of preparation, and see how Robot Chicken has brought back The Adventures of Pete & Pete in a weird way.

First up, Adam Savage’s Tested crew gets up close and personal with some of the practical on-screen creatures used to bring movies like Aliens, Flubber, Jurassic Park, Labyrinth, and more to life. See the queen from Aliens, the robot Weebo from Flubber, the velociraptor feet from Jurassic Park, and more. You might be surprised to see how they’ve fallen into disrepair over the years.

Next, now that Mulan is available on Disney+, maybe you’d like to see how one of the pivotal action sequences came together. In the live-action remake, Mulan tricks an army into starting an avalanche that ends up driving them back from their position. The sequence required two years of preparation, multiple location scouts, intense horse training and a cast of more than 80 Mongolian and Kazakh trick riders. Find out how they pulled it all off above, thanks to The New York Times.

Finally, see how The Adventures of Pete & Pete have gotten a little weirder over the years thanks to The Misadventures of Pete & Pete from Robot Chicken Adult Swimon . Here, they’re in a world where everyone seems to be a Pete, and it escalates pretty quickly. It’s just some of the many weird things you can see from Robot Chicken on HBO Max.