The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out about the much longer cut of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and what ended up on the cutting room floor. Plus, take a tour of Walt Disney‘s office with the director of Walt Disney Archives, and finally, learn how you can make your very owned “Steamed Hams” inspired by one of the most memorable scenes from The Simpsons.

First up, Hats Off Entertainment dives into the early cut of Planes, Trains & Automobiles, which clocked in at 3 hours and 40 minutes. This was likely just a working cut of the movie rather than one that was intended for release, but this video uses the shooting script, behind the scenes images, deleted scenes, and more to figure out ended up on the cutting room floor.

Next, Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline leads Disney Files Magazine editor Ryan Merch on a tour of the restored officed of Walt Disney himself. This was shot by Disney back in February of 2016, and it gives you an up close look at the various knick-knacks around his office, the books on his shelves, and much more.

Finally, Binging with Babish‘s The Burger Show takes a crack at cooking up one of the most famous food items from The Simpsons history. No, we’re not talking about a Krusty Burger, but rather a batch of Principal Skinner’s famous “Steamed Hams,” which don’t really have a recipe. You’ll get a steamed cheeserburger from Babish while Alvin Cailan comes up with a steamed patty melt.