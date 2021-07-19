(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see how the storyboards created during the development of Pixar’s movie Luca compare to the final cut of the movie released last month. Plus, take a look back at the innovative sci-fi classic TRON and find out some trivia you didn’t know about the movie. And finally, go behind the scenes of the Coco update being added to Mickey’s PhilharMagic theme park attraction.

First up, Pixar shows how the storyboards for Luca depicting Luca and Alberto’s dinner with Giulia and her intimidating father compare to the final animated scene in the movie. This is one of those instances where the storyboards very closely reflect the final scene. Sometimes there are a variety of noticeable differences, but here, the only “major” change is the kind of pasta served for dinner.

Next, the latest edition of Deets from Disney+ takes a look back at the innovative sci-fi classic TRON, which was way ahead of its time, even if the imagery looks rather hokey by today’s VFX standards. Find out why the helmet Jeff Bridges had to wear in the computer grid was such a burden, what kind of computer power the post-production crew was working with, and more.

Finally, in case you didn’t hear, the Mickey’s PhilharMagic attraction at Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris will be getting an additional musical number inspired by Pixar’s movie Coco. The song “Un Poco Loco” is being added to the show, along with a new score provided by Coco composer Germain Franco that will be unique to the attraction. See how it all came together in this video from Disney Parks.