In this edition, see how Pixar’s animation of human characters has evolved from their first feature film Toy Story. Plus, listen as a former sniper analyzes and rates sniper scenes from movies like Enemy at the Gates, Shooter, Saving Private Ryan, and more for their realism and accuracy. And see how much heat Drew Barrymore can handle on the latest edition of Hot Ones.

Pixar Animation has come a long way since Toy Story became their first feature length computer animated movie 25 years ago. There’s no better evidence of that than the comparison of the animation of human characters. Comparing the Andy of the original Toy Story to the Andy of Toy Story 4 show incredible strides in the detail of animation possible, but as Insider illustrates, there are so many great leaps in quality to be noticed over the years in their other movies.

Next up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew take a closer look at a Kill Bill prop replica of The Bride’s own Hattori Hanzo sword. Savage talks about the process of making it, uncovering the little details of the sword that you don’t easily see in the movie, and just how meticulously Savage recreated it.

Finally, Hot Ones had Drew Barrymore participate virtually in their latest episode as the actress nears the launch of her own talk show on CBS. Barrymore discusses hosting Saturday Night Live when she was seven years old, the backstory of SZA’s song “Drew Barrymore,” and tries to keep her cool with some of the hottest sauces.