The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the animation of Pixar’s movie Coco evolved from early animatics to the final theatrical cut. Plus, take a look back at Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel with a featurette going behind the scenes of the DC Comics movie. Finally, find out how Hayao Miyazaki film Howl’s Moving Castle differs from the novel on which it’s based.

First up, see how Pixar Animation‘s Coco takes shape from the simple storyboards to early animation to the final cut of the movie. See how more and more layers brings the most intricate details to life, from the characters to the environments, as well as special effects that add even more to the ambiance and visuals of every single scene.

Next, take a look behind the scenes of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, featuring discussions with the director, producer Deborah Snyder, and star Henry Cavill about how to properly bring The Big Blue Boy Scout back to the big screen again. From the creation of the suit to honoring the character’s roots in DC Comics, they address the challenges they faced in this featurette from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Finally, Hayao Miyazaki‘s film Howl’s Moving Castle is an anti-war film. But when you look back at the 1986 young adult, fantasy romance novel of the same name by Diana Wyne Jones, the book only mentions war on the horizon only once. That’s just the beginning of the differences between the film and the book that inspired this. Find out more in this edition of “What’s the Difference?” from CineFix.