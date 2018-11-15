The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a new video from Pixar Animation dives into Easter eggs and fun facts about their third volume collection of short films. Plus, Kelly Clarkson does an incredible new rendition of a tune from The Greatest Showman, and Jonah Hill breaks down the characters he’s best known for on the big screen throughout his career.

First up, Pixar Short Films Vol. 3 just hit home video earlier this week, and Pixar has already put out a video diving into a bunch of Easter eggs and fun facts that stretch across the short films and reference not only other shorts from Pixar, but also their feature length films as well. There’s no way you caught all of these on your own.

Next up, this isn’t exactly a video, but The Greatest Showman soundtrack getting reimagined is kind of a big deal, and Kelly Clarkson belting out a new rendition of the incredible tune “Never Enough” from the film’s soundtrack is certainly worth taking the time to play, even if there’s not a music video to accompany it.

Finally, in conjunction with the ongoing release of his directorial debut Mid90s, actor Jonah Hill sat down with GQ to take a look back at some of his best known roles in movies. He digs into Superbad, obviously, takes a stop for the lower key release Cyrus, talks about his dream come true working on The Wolf of Wall Street, and much more.