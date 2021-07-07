(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see how the movies of Pixar Animation differ around the world, and it’s not just hearing your favorite characters in a different language. Plus, take a look at all the nostalgic elements of Netflix’s Fear Street 1994, the first in a new trilogy of horror movies on the streaming service. And finally, see how Quentin Tarantino fares in guessing old movies based on their VHS descriptions.

First up, Pixar Animation shows off how their movies are changed when released in foreign countries. It’s not just hearing different voiced bringing characters to life, but translating certain on-screen text elements, using universal imagery in place of text when possible, and more. For example, hand-written notes, newspapers, and signs must all be changed into various foreign languages instead of merely using subtitles to translate. You can learn more about this from Inside Pixar on Disney+.

Next, Netflix digs into all the nostalgic elements of Fear Street 1994. Set in the titular year of the ’90s, the film is chock full of a plethora of stuff that only ’90s kids will remember. For six minutes straight, Netflix Film Club points out all the throwback references, including some stuff you might have missed watching the movie the first time around.

Finally, a little while back, Quentin Tarantino stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. We missed it, but couldn’t help but bring this to your attention because Kimmel tests Tarantino’s movie knowledge by seeing if he can guess old movies simply by the description from the back of VHS slipcases. How well does he do? Start watching at the 8:53 mark to find out.