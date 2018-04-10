The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the most amazing sequence from the beginning of Up evolved from the script to the final cut. Plus, find out some fun facts you might not have known about Pixar’s prequel Monsters University, and see a trailer for The Incredibles cut in the style of Avengers: Infinity War.

The opening sequence of Up where Carl and Ellie get married is one of the most incredibly touching that Pixar Animation has ever created. Now you can see how the sequence evolved from the script written by Bob Peterson and Pete Docter turned into what we saw in theaters.

You may have seen Monsters University several times by now, but there might be some fun facts and Easter eggs about the movie that you didn’t know about. For example, the address that the Oozma Kappa fraternity calls home is the same address as the house where director Dan Scanlon grew up as a kid. Plus, did you know there are over 500 monsters that appear in the movie?

Finally, YouTuber Mr. Krepshus created this trailer mash-up that takes footage from The Incredibles and cuts it in the style of the most recent trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, making the Pixar movie look a little more intense than usual.