In this edition, watch a tour of the props and costumes from the upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard. Plus, get some laughs from the blooper reel for the third season of The Good Place, and Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon recreate The NeverEnding Story musical moment from the final episode of season three of Stranger Things.

Since everyone is buzzing about the Picard trailer that debuted at Comic-Con, there’s no better time to explore a prop and museum costume tour of various items related to one of Starfleet’s greatest captains of all-time. Watch as the crew from Tested looks at model ships, Starfleet uniforms, weapons, and more from Star Trek: The Next Generation, movies, and more.

With the final season of The Good Place coming this fall, we need to cherish every laugh we can get from the series. That’s why we love watching this blooper reel from the show’s third season, which still doesn’t allow any swearing, no matter how many times stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and the rest of the cast uses expletives. The Good Place returns on Thursday, September 26th.

Finally, last week, late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert teamed up on The Tonight Show to recreate the famous musical moment from the final episode of Stranger Things season three featuring the theme song for The NeverEnding Story. It doesn’t go on nearly as long as the sequence does in the show, so it’s not quite as magical, but we still love it.