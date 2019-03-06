The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, ABC News remembers Luke Perry after the actor’s sudden death earlier this week. Plus, Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to recreate the music video for the “King of Wishful Thinking” from the Pretty Woman soundtrack, and Ava DuVernay sits down for an extensive Q&A with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

First up, following the shocking and sad passing of Luke Perry earlier this week, ABC News rounded up some of the more touching tributes from his friends and co-stars. The star was on the verge of a comeback after being a teen heartthrob in the 1990s, and this is a tragic loss for the entertainment world.

Next up, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay is a big fan of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In fact, she’s such a big fan that Sony Pictures sat her down with directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman for an extensive 45 minute conversation about making the animated superhero movie.

Finally, for some reason Paul Rudd teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to recreate the music video for Go West’s song “The King of Wishful Thinking” from the Pretty Woman soundtrack. We’re not sure why they did this, but we’re certainly not upset that they did.