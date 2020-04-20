The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay focusing on Passengers asks us to reconsider the themes of the film and how they relate to our current desperate situation. Plus, watch as Mrs. Fletcher star and Step Brothers co-star Kathryn Hahn and her family recreate a scene from Glengarry Glen Ross with American Girl dolls, and the cast of High School Musical performs “We’re All in This Together” for Disney’s big sing-along event.

First up, Kyle Hillinger has delivered a video essay revisiting the critically panned 2016 sci-fi romance movie Passengers, dire starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. The video frames Passengers as one of the most underrated movies of the past decade and asks that we consider the significance of the film through the lens of our current troubled times.

Next up, Kathryn Hahn teamed up with her husband Ethan Sandler and their children recreated a scene from avid Mamet’s 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play-turned-movie Glengarry Glen Ross (via Geffen Stayhouse). However, it’s not the famous monologue scene you’re thinking of featuring Alec Baldwin. Watch and enjoy the magic of profanity coming out of the mouths of children through moving dolls.

Finally, if you missed ABC‘s big Disney sing-along event on television last week, you can see one of the biggest moments of the night where the cast of High School Musical virtually reassembled to sing a rendition of “We’re All in This Together.” Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and even Zac Efron get in on the fun.