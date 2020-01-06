The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores a perfect montage from Bong Joon-Ho‘s critically acclaimed thriller Parasite. Plus, a professional hunter takes a look at hunting scenes in movies like The Revenant, Wedding Crashers, The Last of the Mohicans, and others. And finally, watch the final stand-up set that the late comedian Mitch Hedberg did for Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

First up, Nerdwriter has a new video essay focusing on the first act montage that sets up so much of what’s to come in the rest of the movie. This economical montage provides story details quickly, shows the lengths to which this family is willing to go in order to provide a new life for themselves, and becoming closer in the process. The music, camera movement, and cuts all work in tangent with those elements for some incredible storytelling.

Next up, professional hunter and tracker Steven Rinella sits down with GQ to look at how accurate and realistic hunting scenes are in movies like The Last of the Mohicans, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Wedding Crashers, The Revenant, Out of Africa, and Jeremiah Johnson.

Finally, comedian Mitch Hedberg left us far too soon in the spring of 2005. Thankfully, we can look back at the legacy of comedy he left behind, including this hilarious set from Late Night with Conan O’Brien Team Coco (brought back by ), which aired back in October of 2004, just six months before he would die. Here, he covers The Real World on MTV, dreams and cheeses.