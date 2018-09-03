The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at the impressive visual effects work that went into creating the giant monsters and robots of Pacific Rim Uprising. Plus, take a look back at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 25 years after the imported series debuted in the United States, and watch a short film by Pixar behind the scenes documentary filmmaker Erica Milsom.

First up, visual effects house DNEG provided a new VFX breakdown showing off the detailed work that went into created some of the epic battles between Jaegers and kaiju, as well as between the rogue Jaeger and Gypsy Avenger. It’s incredible how many details and layers there are in just a single shot.

Next up, SyFy takes an extensive look back at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with a retrospective on the series that launched a franchise that seems to have no end in sight. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the series that was imported from overseas, find out everything you need to know about this long-running sci-fi franchise that every generation of kids since the 90s can’t seem to get enough of.

Finally, Erica Milsom is a behind the scenes documentary director at Pixar Animation, but she took the time to direct this dramatic short film called So Much Yellow, which is about a young girl and the family road trip that changes her life forever. More specifically, it follows a family who has made the difficult, harrowing decision to institutionalize their young son who has Down syndrome. Find out much more about the film over here.