The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the visual effects that went into creating the massive kaiju and Jaeger battles in Pacific Rim Uprising. Plus, check out a bunch of Easter eggs and comic references from the first Aquaman trailer, and watch as Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon giggle their way through Mad Lib Theater.

First up, the visual effects studio DNEG put in extensive work to create the epic battles between kaiju and Jaegers in Pacific Rim Uprising, and animation supervisor Aaron Gilman guides us through the work that went into bringing them to life. This include using motion-capture performances as a starting reference point and then creating the animation from there.

Next up, there’s plenty to behold in the first Aquaman trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, and ScreenCrush has pointed out some of the Easter eggs and comic references that provide some insight into what we’re seeing in our first trip down to Atlantis with Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the man who can talk to fish.

Finally, Tom Cruise stopped by The Tonight Show to play a Mission: Impossible inspired version of Mad Lib Theater with Jimmy Fallon. Of course, no matter how hard they try, Cruise and Fallon can’t stop laughing during the nonsensical sketch.