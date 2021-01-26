The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at the visual effects in Netflix’s new sci-fi action movie Outside the Wire starring Anthony Mackie. Plus, examine the cinematography of Genndy Tartakovsky across Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, The Clone Wars, Primal and more. And finally, try out a Cobra Kai workout led by Tae Bo creator Billy Blanks, who is apparently still around.

First up, Netflix shows off the impressive visual effects behind the sci-fi action movie Outside the Wire starring Anthony Mackie. Listen as visual effects supervisor Sebastian Barker explains the designs behind the cybernetic lead and the robots throughout the film. Plus, learn more about how certain action sequences were pulled off featuring various other visual effects.

Next, a video essay from Lavapasta takes a dive into the cinematography of animation master Genndy Tartakovsky. His style is unmistakable not only in animation but in the cinematography he uses to bring them to life in Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, The Clone Wars, Primal and more. See how his visual style has evolved over the years and how it’s changed based on what the project calls for.

Finally, if you thought Billy Blanks was gone after his workout craze Tae Bo fell off the face of the Earth, think again! He’s back doing a special Cobra Kai workout inspired by The Karate Kid sequel series now available on Netflix. No, it doesn’t feature Ralph Macchio or William Zabka getting in on the action, because they’re not nearly as desperate for money as they used to be.