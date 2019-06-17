The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a series of throwback outtakes and bloopers from the original iteration of the Nickelodeon sketch series All That. Plus, watch a video essay that attempts to fix some of the shortcomings in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and Tig Notaro has no idea who Modern Family star Julie Bowen is, but she tries to figure it out.

Following this past weekend’s debut of the revival of Nickelodeon’s All That, take a look back at the original series with cast members Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes and more as they make mistakes, break character and flub up scene. This will bring back plenty of memories for all the 90s kids out there.

Next, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems takes a look back at The Matrix sequels. However, rather analyzing The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions as they are, this essay tries to rewrite some of the elements that hurt the sequels and fix some of the issues that made miss the mark a little bit.

Finally, in a new episode of the Funny or Die series Under a Rock with Tig Notaro, the pop culturally ignorant comedian tries to figure out who Modern Family and Happy Gilmore star Julie Bowen is. Honestly, I’m not sure there are many average viewers who would know Julie Bowen by name, so maybe we can cut Tig some slack here.