The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the storyboards for Pixar’s Onward compare to the final cut of the movie. Plus, see what a special ops sniper thinks of the sniper scenes in movies such as Clear and Present Danger, American Sniper, Shooter, and more. And finally, watch as Conan introduces the cardboard cutouts in his show’s “live” audience, and find out how you can become one of them.

First up, you can watch Pixar‘s fantasy adventure Onward on Disney+ right now, and then afterwards, you should come back here to see how one of the key scenes evolved from storyboard to final animation. These storyboards are a little more advanced than most, featuring some little visual effects for the magic and other little motion details, but it’s interesting to see the small changes, whether in shot composition or character orientation, that were made.

Next, Insider brought in Nicholas Irving, a former sniper from the US 3rd Ranger Battalion with 33 enemy deaths under his belt, to take a closer look at sniping scenes in some movies to analyze he realism of the weapons used, along with body position, stealth, and environment. Watch as he looks at Gemini Man, Clear and Present Danger, Shooter, Lone Survivor, and more.

Finally, Conan O’Brien showed off some of the cardboard cutouts that are in the live audience at The Largo in Los Angeles where the comedian is currently taping episodes of Conan. If you want to be part of the crowd as a cutout yourself, you can enter to possibly be chosen for inclusion in the audience right here.