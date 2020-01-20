The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s recreation of an episode of The FBI compares to the original series from 1965. Plus, stuntmen react to work from Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Amazing Spider-Man, and find out some fun facts about how the Toy Story franchise has evolved in the 25 years since the original Pixar movie debuted.

First up, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood getting plenty of Oscar nominations, there’s no better time to see how the recreation of part of an episode of the series The FBI compares to the actual episode itself from 1965. How well did they match the recreated scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio with the actual scenes that starred Burt Reynolds? Tommy Westphall’s Snowglobe shows us.

Next up, Corridor Crew is joined by stuntman and fight coordinator Ilram Choi (The Amazing Spider-Man, Star Trek) to talk about action sequence he’s done for two different Spider-Man franchises, as well as the masterful work of Jackie Chan in First Strike, and the hard-hitting fights of Chocolate. Plus, stay til the end for a weird Burger King commercial.

Finally, here are some interesting facts about the Toy Story saga as it’s evolved over 25 years. For example, did you know that Pixar’s Renderfarm software works 12,000 times faster today than it did for the original Toy Story in 1995? How about that there are 10,000 leaves on each tree you see in the climactic moving truck chase, making for over a million leaves in total?