The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the latest installment of a Star Wars and North by Northwest mash-up that began four years ago. Plus, learn some secrets from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in the latest edition of The Deets from Disney+. And finally, take a flashback to the 2002 Olympics where Conan O’Brien tried to learn how to snowboard for Late Night.

First up, French director, screenwriter, and editor Fabrice Mathieu (via Film School Rejects) delivered a mash-up of Star Wars and North by Northwest all the way back in 2016. It took one of the most famous sequences from the Alfred Hitchcock thriller and added some Star Wars to the mix to create Darth by Darthwest. Watch that first episode above, and then head over here to watch the story continue.

Next, The Deets are back for Disney+, and this time they’re talking about some fun facts and behind-the-scenes tidbits from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. For example, did you know it took 14 weeks to build the set of Peter Quill’s ship The Milano? Also, you might be surprised to learn that it took 350,000 pounds of steel to build the prison set known as The Kyln.

Finally, since there weren’t any Olympics this year, and the winter edition of the games won’t be back until 2022, get your fix with this flashback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 2002 at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Up in the mountains, Conan O’Brien tries to learn to snowboard from gold medalist Ross Rebagliati, and it goes about as well as you’d expect.