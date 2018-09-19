The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Nicolas Cage provides a fascinating and delightful 21-minute breakdown of his most iconic characters. Plus, a dialect coach provides an in-depth examination of the many accents you hear in the movies, and the Predator squares off with his most deadly opponent yet: Kevin McCallister from Home Alone.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an actor with a career as eclectic, and sometimes questionable, as Nicolas Cage. But with a roster of characters that includes H.I. McDunnough in Raising Arizona, Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas, Cameron Poe in Con-Air, Castor Troy in Face/Off, Charlie and Donald Kaufman in Adaptation, Benjamin Franklin Gates in National Treasure and many more, you can’t deny he has a fascinating career worth dissecting, which he did for GQ.

Next, dialect coach Erik Singer sat down for Wired and analyzed some of the accents we hear in the movies. This time he addresses Jennifer Lawrence’s Russian accent in Red Sparrow, Margot Robbie’s recreation of Tonya Harding’s Pacific Northwest accent in I, Tonya and much more.

Finally. Mr. Sunday Movies presents a fun little animated idea that sees Home Alone’s master house defender squaring off with the galaxy’s most notorious hunter, the Predator. Even though Arnold Schwarzenegger set some solid traps for the creature, but maybe Kevin McCallister can do a better job? Find out!