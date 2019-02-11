The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Big Mouth creator and star Nick Kroll teaches sex ed to high schoolers with Conan O’Brien. Plus, The Hollywood Reporter hosts another extensive roundtable discussion with the most buzzed about producers this awards season, including Kevin Feige and Nina Jacobson, and Daniel Radcliffe answers the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, comedian Nick Kroll uses some of the expertise he used to create Big Mouth on Netflix to team up with Conan to teach a sex ed class to a group of real high schoolers in Burbank, California. It doesn’t get quite as inappropriate or graphic as Kroll’s animated series, which has a new animated special out now, but it’s still rather hilarious.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter assembled the acclaimed producers from this awards season for a one-hour discussion about their work on film this year. Listen as Kevin Feige (Black Panther), Gabriela Rodriguez (Roma), Bill Gerber (A Star Is Born), Ceci Dempsey (The Favourite), Nina Jacobson (Crazy Rich Asians, Ben is Back), and Paul Greengrass (22 July) discuss the challenge that is producing.

Finally, Daniel Radcliffe sat down to take Wired‘s autocomplete interview to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about him. Why is Daniel Radcliffe a big Detroit Red Wings fan? Is Daniel Radcliffe the new Wolverine? Does he have a son? Does he have any tattoos? Find out the answers to all those questions and more, and watch Radcliffe in Miracle Workers on TBS soon.