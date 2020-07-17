The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Netflix approaches product placement and brand partnership in shows like Stranger Things and movies such as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Plus, learn about the creation of the Skeksi puppets used in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and see how accurate hunting scenes are in movies like The Hunger Games with analysis from a professional hunter.

First up, Insider digs deep into how Netflix utilizes product placement and brand partnerships in their original movies and TV shows. Find out the advantages and downsides to this side of Netflix’s business with insight from Erin Schmidt of Branded Entertainment Network, a company that specializes in facilitating product placement deals, and Dominic Artzrouni of Concave Brand Tracking, a market research firm that tracks brands’ placement in entertainment.

Next, Variety‘s Artisans video series shines a light on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to reveal how creature creators and designers Brian Froud and Toby Froud recreated the world of Thra and the various puppet creatures for the series that takes place before the cult classic 1982 production from Jim Henson.

Finally, GQ brought in professional hunter and tracker Steven Rinella to look at hunting scenes from movies like The Hunger Games, Django Unchained, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, No Country for Old Men, and more. Find out how well the actors correctly portray the use of certain weapons and whether their methods of hunting and tracking are represented accurately.