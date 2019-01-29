The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a professional movie poster designer compares and contrasts the movie posters of remakes with the posters from the original films. Plus, The Hollywood Reporter hosts another awards season roundtable discussion, this time with actresses like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Regina King, and more. And Tidying Up host Marie Kondo tries to clean up Ellen Degeneres‘ office.

After explaining the designs by the movie posters of Marvel Studios, movie poster designer James Verdesoto takes a closer look at the movie posters created for big Hollywood remakes and compares them to the posters that came before them in the original movies. The posters examined include the various versions of A Star Is Born, Godzilla, Suspiria, and more.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter actress roundtable features Lady Gag (A Star Is Born), Glenn Close (The Wife), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Kathryn Hahn (Private Life), Nicole Kidman (Boy Erased, Destroyer) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) having a discussion about their careers, their award worthy roles from last year, and more.

Finally, Marie Kondo is all the rage right now thanks to her self-help series Tidying Up on Netflix, which aims to help people get clutter out of their lives. Well, Ellen DeGeneres wanted to have her come by her show’s offices and do some cleaning up with her staff. The results are pretty funny and sometimes embarrassing.