The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a professional movie poster designer explains the artistic motivation behind the movie posters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, The Grinch delivers a creepy and unnerving ASMR session, and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin Manuel-Miranda answers the web’s most searched questions about himself.

First up, movie poster designer James Verdesoto, who has created posters for movies like Pulp Fiction and Ocean’s Eleven, breaks down the art behind the movie posters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via Vanity Fair), for better or worse. He breaks down the various elements and looks at the fundamentals of movie poster design by way of Marvel, and it’s a fascinating glimpse into the design world.

Next up, in case you haven’t heard ASMR, or the autonomous sensory meridian response, is a new craze in relaxing and entertainment. ASMR vidoes are intended to give the viewer a relaxing tingle at the back of their head and/or spine, and Universal Studios thought it would be a good idea to have The Grinch try one by eating a raw onion, but of course, he’s kind of a jerk about it, not to mention being pretty creepy.

Finally, right now you can see Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns, but before that, let him answer some of the web’s most searched questions about him for Wired. Which Hamilton song is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s favorite? What was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical? Get the answers to those questions and more.