In this edition, find out why real explosions don’t look anywhere near as cool as the kind you see in big Hollywood movies. Plus, find out how the opening sequence from Toy Story 4 was created, from writing to storyboarding to animation. And finally, listen as Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy answers Vanity Fair’s 35-question Proust Questionnaire.

First up, in his “Things You Might Not Know” series on YouTube, Tom Scott takes a look at why Hollywood movie explosions look so much more fiery and impressive than actual explosives. Simply put, there are some tricks that help movie explosions create a ball of fire, such as using a bag of gas ignited by an ignition charge facing in the direction of the camera.

Next, listen as Toy Story 4 story supervisor Valerie LaPointe and story lead Yung-Han Chang walk you through the process of creating the the opening “Operation Pull Toy” sequence. From writing to storyboarding to animating and more, this edition of Pixar Scenes Explained provides a fascinating look at the making of the sequel.

Finally, Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy sits down to take Vanity Fair‘s Proust Questionnaire and reflects on his answers. These 35 questions are meant to reveal the true nature of one’s personality, so watch the whole thing to find out his greatest achievement, the historical figure he identifies with the most, what he values most in his friends, and more.