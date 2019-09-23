The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as two of the stars from the original Mortal Kombat movie playing Mortal Kombat II on an arcade cabinet and reminisce about making the blockbuster video game movie. Plus, take a closer look at how some big Hollywood stunts were pulled off in movies like Baby Driver, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Point Break, and more, and see what oddball filmmaker John Waters picks from the Criterion Collection closet.

First up, Robin Shou and Linden Ashby are known for playing Liu Kang and Johnny Cage in the original Mortal Kombat movie from 1995. Now, 24 years later, the two stars sit down with Patrick Shanley from The Hollywood Reporter (and each other) to play Mortal Kombat II on an arcade cabinet. Find out what they have to say about working on the movie and more after all these years.

Next up, stuntman and stunt coordinator Eric Linden gets back together with Corridor Crew to break down some stuntwork in movies. This time they focus on the stunt driving of Baby Driver, a fight sequence in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and even a huge stunt fall from Hot Rod.

Finally, Hairspray and Pink Flamingos director John Waters paid a visit to the Criterion Collection closet to reminisce about watching Federico Fellini’s classic 8 1/2 while under the influence, and more. He also picks up The Blob, Twin Peaks: Firewalk with Me, the classic trash Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, and more.