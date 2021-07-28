(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at all the hard work that went into the hard-hitting fights from Mortal Kombat earlier this year. Plus, find out how to make the delicious pasta from Pixar’s summer adventure Luca. And finally, listen as Crazy Rich Asians and Snake Eyes star Henry Golding answers the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, Warner Bros. Pictures released a 9-minute featurette taking a closer look at the fight choreography from Mortal Kombat. Listen as director Simon McQuoid talks about making the fights matter by trying to make them more than just flashy action sequences, and find out how stunt coordinator Kyle Gardiner and fight choreographer Chan Griffin pulled it off with the help of their talented cast.

Next, one of the most entertaining scenes in Pixar’s movie Luca is when the titular character and his friend Alberto are invited to their new friend Giulia’s house for dinner. On land, the two boys learn about the majesty of Italian pasta, and Binging with Babish has a recipe for you to make your own trenette al pesto, toothsome pasta tossed in a bright, fresh basil pesto, dotted with creamy potatoes and crisp green beans. Yum!

Finally, Wired brought in Snake Eyes star Henry Golding to participate in their autocomplete interview. Not only does Golding answer questions about how many languages he can speak and whether or not he knows martial arts, but he also has to answer questions about his G.I. Joe character, including whether he ever speaks or shows his face. Get the answers to all those questions and more.