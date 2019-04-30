The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores the Mission: Impossible franchise’s place in the history of action cinema. Plus, real teenagers talk about how high school movies and TV shows like Clueless and Freaks and Geeks compare to the experience of today’s students, and Paul Rudd teams up with Jimmy Fallon to recreate the music video for “You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive.

First up, Patrick (H) Willems teams up with Movies with Mikey for a new video essay exploring the evolution and staying power of the Mission: Impossible franchise. There’s even a mild defense of Mission: Impossible 2 (or at least some of the cool moments in it), and an examination of how odd the beginning of this franchise was.

No one knows high school better than teenagers, and with the exception of some technological advances, the overall vibe of this pivotal period in all our lives hasn’t changed much. That’s why Vulture had some real high school students talk about how certain high school scenes in movies compare to what life is really like in the classroom.

Finally, Paul Rudd returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to do another music video remake, this time of the catchy 1980s hits “You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive, and I hope this is something they continue to do more often than not.