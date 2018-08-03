The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the Mission: Impossible franchise has executed some perfect heist sequences over the years. Plus, meet one of the legendary voices behind dozens of movie trailers around the world, and take a look back at the assembly of DC Comics superheroes in the cheesy animated series Super Friends.

First up, the latest edition of Lessons from the Screenplay examines both Mission: Impossible and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation for great examples of how to create a compelling and exciting heist sequence. If you’re looking for how to create solid bones for a heist in your screenplay, this is a great guide to the anatomy of a couple outstanding ones.

Next up, this edition of Great Big Story profiles Redd Pepper, one of the voices behind movie trailers in the United Kingdom. With credits like Armageddon, The Blair Witch Project and Space Jam, he’s been lucky to carve out a voiceover career that has him heard by millions.

Finally, SyFy takes a retrospective look at the cheesy animated DC Comics series Super Friends. Intended to capitalize on the popularity of Saturday morning cartoons and DC Comics characters, the series brought together the characters of Justice League and threw in non-comic characters Wendy and Marvin (voiced by Sherri Alberoni and Frank Welker) and Wonder Dog (also voiced by Frank Welker).