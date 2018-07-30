The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, it’s all about Tom Cruise with a breakdown of an incredible stunt sequence from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and a recap of some of the dangerous stunts that almost killed the actor on camera. Plus, the daring actor somehow convinces James Corden to go skydiving at 15,000 feet.

First up, director Christopher McQuarrie breaks down a skydiving sequence that might seem like it’s created entirely using visual effects, but Tom Cruise actually jumped out of a plane at 25,000 feet while a skydiving camera operator follows his every move. The camera operator even has to do things like pull focus while he’s falling through the damn sky.

Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, but he hasn’t always walked away unscathed. In fact, there have been stunts that could have killed the actor on camera. This countdown includes stunts from Top Gun, Collateral, Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy and more.

Speaking of Tom Cruise tackling stunts, he’s such an experienced man of action that jumping out of a plane at 15,000 is nothing to him. But to The Late Late Show host James Corden, it’s kind of a big deal. Watch as Cruise gets Corden to take the leap, and then jumps out himself in jeans and a sweater.