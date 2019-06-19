The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Adam Savage goes behind the scene at Weta Workshop to take a closer look at the robot from the Netflix movie I Am Mother. Plus, Shazam! star Zachary Levi has an encounter with The Tethered from Jordan Peele’s Us, and a video goes behind the scenes of some classic sketches from Nickelodeon’s original iteration of All That.

Adam Savage and his Tested crew takes another trip to Weta Workship to meet a fully functional robot costume that was created for the movie I Am Mother. This video features Luke Hawker, the man who created the robot and also performed as the character, talking about how the suit works and how he is able to use it to craft a performance for the movie.

Next up, watch this sketch segment from last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards where Zachary Levi meets the Tethered version of himself from Jordan Peele’s Us, though he ultimately ends up a little confused about the whole prospect. Plus, June Diane Raphael is there to add even more comedy to the equation, and it’s probably the best bit that came out of the night.

Finally, Nickelodeon shows off some clips from behind the scenes of a series of classic All That sketches with a certain recurring character. Kel Mitchell, Josh Server, and Katrina Johnson go behind the scenes of several Walter the Earboy sketches, including one with Ross Perot. It provides some interesting insight into the making of the beloved 1990s television program that was geared towards kids.