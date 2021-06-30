(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, get up close with one of the original stop-motion Terror Dog puppets from Ghostbusters in 1984. Plus, listen as The Avengers, Thor, and Loki star Tom Hiddleston takes a look back at various roles from his career, which includes much more than comic book movies. And finally, listen as legendary chef Wolfgang Puck breaks down restaurant scenes from movies like Ratatouille, Chef, and more.

First up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew get up close with the original stop-motion puppet from Ghostbusters. This isn’t the prop seen on screen in the movie, but a back-up created from the same molds for the “hero puppets,” as they’re called. The details on the skin, including the various wrinkles and blemishes, are astounding.

Next, even though Tom Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he still has a whole career outside of the comic book villain. Vanity Fair brought the actor in to break down a variety of roles from his career, including Nicholas Nickleby, War Horse, The Night Manager, and, of course, his various appearances as Loki for Marvel Studios.

Finally, since famed chef Wolfgang Puck has a documentary about him out now, GQ brought him in for a close examination of restaurant scenes from movies. See what the celebrity chef has to say about cooking sequences in the restaurants from Ratatouille, Chef, and No Reservations. Then watch his movie, which is available to stream over at Disney+ right now.